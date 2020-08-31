NAWAKWI IS NOT THE BEFITTING PERSON TO STRETCH AN ACCUSING FINGER

Not to defend and protect the accused, in this case Mr. Hakainde Hichilema and the atrocities which could have been committed by all the crooks, corrupt and dishonest individuals during the ill-conceived process of putting the state owned institutions into private hands referred to as privatization.

It takes a crook to catch a crook. Mwayamba Kuululana (you have started exposing each other). Nothing will save, other than death, any living criminal who could have criminally involved in the sale of Zambia people’s companies in the name of privatization.

In fact, Madam Edith Nawakwi being the finance minister at the time; in comparison to the role which Mr. Hakainde Hichilema could have played at the time in question, Madam Edith Nawakwi has no option but to give us more answers than Mr. Hakainde Hichilema.

The sleeping government of one Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu has lamentably failed to come up with an inquiry into the privatization of the state owned institutions; even after making a lip and fake pronouncement – reasons best known to themselves.

PF, whose trademark is political scandals – The party will say this now and in the next minute, change its mind (if has any functioning mind that is) and do the total opposite. That is PF in power. Jokers, if not manipulators.

MMD just like its byproduct PF was a very careless and corrupt party in power.

We know all of you and have enough detailed information of what could have transpired during the entire evil episode of privatization.

On behalf of the people of Zambia, you shall all be made to answer and pay the price.

Umulandu tabubola.

You will do the people of Zambia and us good, if you can stop washing your dirty linen in public. You know each other and your misdeeds.

Stop the dirty, you are not the befitting person to accuse the other.

Issued by President Enock Roosevelt Tonga (ERT) of 3RD Liberation Movement (3RD-LM) and the current Bonse Alliance – BA2021 Intermediator.

Date issued: Today Sunday August 30, 2020.

Let’s do it for Zambia!