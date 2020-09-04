In this edition of Deeper Thoughts, I wish to express my concerns about the unbecoming behaviour of madam Edith Nawakwi where she is continuously attacking leader of the United Party for National Development (UPND), Mr Hakainde Hichilema (HH).

I initially wanted to discuss how the Patriotic Front (PF) government is killing more Zambians than COVID-19 by failing to procure essential medicines such as insulin for diabetic patients in our hospitals. Many of our family members, the poorest of the poor have been forced to be buying essential drugs at exorbitant prices from private pharmacies for over six months now. However, I am forced to discuss madam Nawakwi whom I think is insulting many Zambians, especially the youths who have no jobs and economic opportunities because a brutal and incompetent regime called the PF has collapsed the economy.

Madman Nawakwi has been attacking his fellow opposition leader, HH for some time now. But of late, she seems to have stepped on the accelerating peddle in terms of attacking HH. She is claiming that he acquired property from the sale of state-owned companies during the privatisation process. The leader of the Forum for Development and Democracy (FDD) party has been appearing on various radio and television stations accusing HH of all manner of things.

I watched madam Nawakwi on the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) Sunday Interview programme where she failed terribly to pin point what HH did wrongly when he served as one of the consultants in the sale of Intercontinental Hotel in Livingstone. I saw clearly that madam Nawakwi does not just like HH; she wants to persuade Zambians from supporting HH in 2021. I concluded during the interview that Nawakwi is a PF supporter who cannot see the damage President Edgar Lungu and the PF have done to this country. I further observed with disappointment that during the whole programme, Nawakwi never pointed out the wrongs the PF have done to drown the economy; she just defended all the decisions of Mr Lungu and the PF.

Like Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa and others have observed, madam Nawakwi is hired indirectly or directly by the PF to paint HH black; to create an impression that HH is a bad and selfish person who the Zambians should not trust to manage the affairs of this country. People should not be surprised if sooner or later they hear that madam Nawakwi has created an alliance with the PF or she has been appointed running mate to the PF presidential candidate for the upcoming 2021 general elections.

I want to remind madam Nakwakwi that what she is doing is exactly what Chanda Chimba III, (may his soul rest in peace), used to do to Mr Michael Sata. Mr Chimba was sponsored by the MMD and Mr Rupiah Banda to paint Mr Sata black but this did not work; Zambians went on to vote for Mr Sata and the PF in 2011. Madam Nawakwi should know that the HH she is attacking carries hopes and aspirations of many Zambians such as the youth and women who are the hardest hit by her partner (PF)’s poor management of the economy. Therefore, unbridled attacks on HH are annoying many Zambians.

When the youth go to social media and begin to attack her, Nawakwi should be ready to receive such attacks from the disgruntled youths. She has sunk so low and, in doing so, she is attracting unnecessary attacks from the youth. By failing to discuss and provide answers to many problems the country is facing but attacking HH, Nawakwi is attracting the venom of many Zambians who are suffering under the PF regime. Therefore, Nawakwi should not cry that she is being abused on social media because she has chosen a wrong path. She is now tasting the poison she has been preparing for HH.

Further, all those none-governmental organisations (NGOs) such as Southern Africa Centre for Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) that seem to condemn the so-called cyber bulling of Nawakwi, should also condemn her irrational attacks on HH and her non-issue-based campaigns ahead of the general election.

Madam Nawikwi should know that attacking HH will not solve the economic malaise the country is facing. What Zambians need are alternative economic solutions from our leaders; not personal attacks. I wish also to submit that madam Nawakwi should know that the enemy to herself, her good sausage business and the country is the PF, not HH. The PF has collapsed the economy and the exchange rate has gone haywire. The kwacha has lost its purchasing power, and sooner or later many Zambians may be struggling to buy even her sausages.

Further, Nawakwi’s company, like other businesses in Zambia, will soon be failing to import the needed equipment if the PF continue in office. She should also know that if HH decides to sue her for the lies she has been spreading, the PF may not come to help her. Chanda Chimba III began going to court alone when sued by Mr Sata and PF. Lieutenant General Ronnie Shikapwasha who was information minister then and Rupiah Banda left Chimba alone; he walked a lonely road to his death. Nawakwi should know that it does not pay to slander people and always in life, learn to be fair to everyone, even those you naturally do not like.

As I conclude, I just want to say that what Nawakwi is doing is wrong and will not help the county. I expect her to discuss real issues that the country is facing, not maligning her fellow opposition leader. It is shameful and all well-meaning Zambians should condemn Nawakwi for siding with the PF regime that has collapsed the economy. I wish also to ask Nawakwi to learn from what happened to Chanda Chimba III after the MMD lost to PF; the same could happen to her in 2021. Zambians are geared to change government in 2021 and no amount of propaganda and malice with change this.

The author is a lecturer at the University of Zambia, department of Library and Information Science. Send comment to: [email protected]