“I was scared that a mob would get hold of me and institute justice on me after a video circulated on social media that there was a condom in Legana hungarian sausage, ” businesswoman and politician Edith Nawakwi told the court yesterday.

Ms. Nawakwi, who owns Legana Investment Limited, said the video was meant to put her life at risk and to adversely affect her business.

This is in a matter Luyando Kopakopa, 19, a medical student at Apex University, and her lover, Eric Nkando, 37, a police reservist, are facing one count of libel.

Between August 3 and 8 last year in Lusaka, with intent to slander Ms. Nawakwi’s Legana Investment Limited, Kopakopa and Nkando unlawfully published a defamatory matter accusing her company of using human flesh to make sausages and that the product was packed in condoms.

When the matter came up for beginning of trial yesterday before magistrate Lameck Mwale, Ms. Nawakwi told the court that she does value addition to meat products like pork, beef and chicken and supplies the products to Shoprite, Pick n Pay, Food lovers, among others.

She said she was in total shock after seeing a video on Facebook and WhatsApp of a young lady accusing her company that they make sausages using human flesh and condoms and that she found it while eating. She said the video was circulating on all social media platforms including YouTube, where the entire world was able to see.

Ms. Nawakwi said the video meant hatred and that she needed to secure her life and as such, she reported the matter to Kabwata police Station.

Later, she received a phone call from Pick n Pay in Makeni that they had received a complaint from a customer that there was a condom in the sausage. She said the company was then delisted from supplying Pick n Pay with any of its products for four weeks and asked her to collect all the products with immediate effect.

Magistrate Mwale adjourned the matter to February 11 for continued trial.