JOSEPH Lungu says the UPND is aware that PF and its surrogates like Edith Nawakwi’s mudslinging will continue and possibly get worse and vicious ahead of this year’s general elections.

Lungu, the UPND policy and research deputy chairman but currently seeking a National Management Committee position ahead of the party’s February 14 general assembly, said Nawakwi and the PF are allowed to bark.

“We are aware of the desperation by the PF and their surrogates that include Edith Nawakwi to try and stop President HH [Hakainde Hichilema] from becoming State President,” he said. “Sorry you are too late. No one can or will stop HH from becoming our Republican President come 2021, 12th August. Edith Nawakwi and PF, you are allowed to continue to bark.”

Asked why Nawakwi has been on UPND leader each time towards elections, Lungu said, “We can only guess”.

“However you can see that the motive has nothing to do with interests of the Zambian people. We believe she is driven by envy and hatred for an innocent citizen whose only crime is seeking public office. The PF and its surrogates that include Edith Nawakwi have been on HH for years fishing for any crime. But they have failed,” said Lungu. “PF and Nawakwi are dead scared of HH. They have realised that HH has been accepted by Zambians across the whole country. From our research HH is commanding 71 per cent and will win the elections with a landslide. We think the mudslinging will continue, and possibly get worse and vicious. However, our task is to engage the Zambian people with our messages of hope, sell our competences coupled with our governance and economic programmes that will address the untold sufferings that the nation is going through under this clueless and brutal PF regime.”