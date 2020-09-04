EDITH Nawakwi has been pregnant with hatred against Hakainde Hichilema after the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), says Luxon Kazabu.

But Kazabu, a former livestock and fisheries deputy minister, has warned Nawakwi that if she pushes too far against Hichilema: “Very dangerous revelations against her which Zambians may have forgotten will be re-exposed.”

In an interview, Kazabu said it was sad that the FDD leader could bring up the issue of privatisation as if it took place yesterday.

“And she was in cabinet as finance minister, with the accusations she is making I think it erodes the respect that she ought to enjoy from the Zambian people. We all know that she is a hired gun because we are going towards elections,” he said. “Moreover, who does not know that over the years she has become pregnant with terrible hatred against HH and you can trace it from the time of the UDA between UNIP, UPND and FDD (formed to contest the 2006 general elections) when she thought she could be presidential candidate for the alliance…at that time I worked with her and was deputy to Sketchley Sacika (then FDD national chairperson) and if my memory serves me right UPND had about 40 MPs and FDD had four. How on Earth could one entertain her becoming the presidential candidate for such an alliance just boggles my mind.”

Kazabu recalled that after Hichilema was made UDA presidential candidate he was unveiled by Nawakwi who thereafter immediately went underground to de-campaign him.

“How can somebody who has been to school behave like that? It is a mark of dishonesty. It means you have no integrity. That is why I think she has this corrosive hatred for HH,” Kazabu said.

He described Hichilema as a man who does not quarrel with people.

Kazabu, however, wondered how the entire PF and now the FDD leader are against Hichilema.

“If there is anything, it is Edith Nawakwi who has a lot to explain over the privatisation process and other financial dealings by government when she was finance minister. We don’t want to delve into other issues that Zambians may have forgotten, but if she pushes too far what is going to be revealed about her will be very dangerous,” said Kazabu. “She is better off turning away and talk about the many problems that face our country today such as poverty, high unemployment levels and corruption – let her spend her energies on these. She is a hired gun, as I have already said. All along she has been very quiet, but because of 2021 she is up against her brother.”