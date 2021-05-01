EDITH Nawakwi should not push her luck too far, we have had enough of her nonsense now, says Copperbelt UPND youth chairman Daniel Kamengo.

Kamengo said UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema was a brand that is attractive to the Zambian people.

He said this at a media briefing in Kitwe at the UPND office.

“For the past two weeks, we have given madam Nawakwi enough time to hang herself and she has done that. There is no political leader in Zambia who has taken a political party to such a level,” Kamengo said. “Every time they here of Hakainde Hichilema then they feel the pressure. If Hakainde is not a force why should they always want to fight Hakainde? If there is a man who has managed to unite a party in the opposition, what if he is elected [Republican] president?”

He said Nawakwi and her friends should perish the thought of having Hichilema arrested.

“Let me tell this Nawakwi and her friends to perish their thoughts of any attempts to arrest Hakainde Hichilema. Anyone who wants to play with Hakainde Hichilema is an enemy of the peace of Zambia. Hakainde Hichilema is a free man who qualifies to stand for elections. Shame on that one who is not eligible to contest and stand for elections. We are ready to protect you. What happened last time, will never happen again,” said Kamengo. “We can move from Copperbelt and face anyone in Lusaka. So stop this nonsense. If it hurts you, let it continue. For you Nawakwi get this message that if you continue… and on this one we are not joking. We will now face you head on. So be prepared now if you want to continue this nonsense of attacking Hakainde Hichilema with your baseless attacks.”

And provincial deputy youth chairman Kangwa Kamando said the continued rantings of Nawakwi should not be left unanswered.

Kamando said all the hired guns who want to attack Hichilema should be prepared for Copperbelt youths.

“What is shocking is the continued attacks on Hichilema that are baseless. We have seen this before where Mumbi Phiri once said that Hakainde will be locked like a rat and it came to pass. But let me put it on record now that the time of abusing Hakainde Hichilema is gone,” said Kamando. “Hakainde Hichilema has put Nawakwi ku wire but she has failed to accept the status quo. What kind of a person is Nawakwi? The Hakainde of yesteryear is long gone. If you want to play with fire arrest him and see what the Copperbelt will do. You have pushed us enough where we can’t even campaign but listening to baseless noise from Nawakwi. This woman is pushing us so far!”