NAWAKWI SHUT YOUR MOUTH!

Brian chisanga write….👇👇👇👇

FDD president Edith Nawakwi featured on a certain Radio programme in Nakonde.Mainly her talk was full of hate towards HH.We appreciate her contributions she rendered to this country during her tenure of office as a first female finance minister.But she should stay In her lane and focus on her family.

Why has HH made you feel like you will choke? Because you know he is the man of truthfulness and dignity.Stop talking about HH.Play your own game.Cheap politics wont take you forward madam.

This is the same person with her own political party which seem to be the subsidiary of PF Party,aimed to promote hatred towards the biggest oppositional leader Hakahinde Hichilema.

But the question,is she God to say HH cant be a president? Being judgemental is one of the traits that makes bad leaders bad.

If HH can’t be the President,then who should be? You Edith Nawakwi? Re-examine yourself and get back to the drawing board.Women have lost interest you.What you are doing is making you appear disgraceful not just to the public eyes but also to your family.

We understand you need public attention.But do you think you can gain political mileage through utterance of malicious remarks towards others? It doesn’t work like that,sorry!

President HH is better than president Edgar Lungu,he has proven to us and we can see the track of success in his personal life.HH is passionate about improving the welfare of many Zambians.

We shall not rest until we see HH in state House.He is the only man we can trust as our president.Keep insulting while we keep moving forward.We shall fight on the ballot paper.