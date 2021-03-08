By Mastone Moonze

Forum For Democracy And Development –FDD- President Edith Nawakwi has accused Journalists who have taken interest in covering the story of the Hatembo family of being hired by known politicians and civil society organizations.

Ms Nawakwi told Phoenix news in Choma that the lives of Pheluna and Milton Hatembo are at risk but that the media has chosen to project political desires of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and Zhitukule Consortium Executive Director Nicholas Phiri.

She has since chosen not to comment further on the matter especially that Pheluna Hatembo is abducted by unknown people and her life is at risk.

The Hatembo family recently lost a case in which they had sued UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema over the sale of Kalomo farm number 1924 and have now gone into hiding after allegedly being threatened by people who are forcing them to appeal the case against the UPND leader.

But Pheluna Hatembo has denied being abducted but is just in hiding and has challenged Ms Nawakwi to tell the truth over how they came to know each other.

She said her relationship with Ms Nawakwi started when she offered them support to sue Mr Hichilema over their Kalomo farm which they sold to the UPND leader.

Meanwhile Zhitukule Consortium Executive Director Nicholas Phiri says the civil society organization has no interest in the appealing of the Kalomo farm but in ensuring the Hatembo family is protected.

Pheluna and Milton Hatembo have been living in the bush from the time they refused to appeal the case two months ago and were recently attacked by unknown thugs living Mrs. Hatembo badly injured at their home in Mangunza area.

