By Chileshe Mwango and Michael Kaluba

FDD President Edith Nawakwi has warned that UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema risks being arrested on the day he will be filling in his nominations should he keep avoiding facing the law in the case he is alleged to have abducted the Hatembos, a family at the centre of the Kalomo farm he is alleged to have fraudulently acquired.

Addressing the media in Lusaka today, Mrs Nawakwi says Mr. Hichilema is lying to himself by thinking the case involving the abduction of the Hatembos and other cases he is involved in will die a natural death.

Mrs. Nawakwi who has alleged that Mr. Hichilema has been running away from the country from the time she reported him to the police says the upnd leader is avoiding to face the law by abducting the Hatembos.

Meanwhile the fdd leader has distanced herself from WhatsApp messages being circulated widely purporting to have been a conversation between herself and former presidential press aid Amos Chanda discussing the Hatembo case.

She claims some known people have created a WhatsApp account in her name and authoring messages to show that they are coming from her.

But the UPND in Kitwe has challenged women organisations in Zambia to censure Ms. Nawakwi because her current type of politics has the potential to injure the quest to involve more women in politics.

UPND Copperbelt Province Youth Wing Information and Publicity Secretary Lazarous Sichamba says while the country is on a trajectory to promote gender equality and more women in the political arena, Ms. Nawakwi will distort the role of women in politics with her alleged malicious attacks against fellow opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema.

PHOENIX NEWS