THE UPND has advised the FDD leader Edith Nawakwi that there are better and more respectful means of seeking political favours than offering herself for hire to peddle lies on behalf of the PF regime.

UPND secretary general Stephen Katuka said his party is aware that Nawakwi is a key player in a well-orchestrated political scheme to tarnish the name of Hakainde Hichilema.

Katuka said while the UPND notes that Nawakwi’s political career is on oxygen support and desperately needs resuscitation, his party feels sorry for a seasoned political figure like her to fall prey to the machinations of the PF which is barely hanging to power by the thread.

“We ask our dear sister bana Nawakwi Hambulo to take time to reflect and see whether it is really worth it to destroy everything about herself as a politician and entrepreneur who at one time inspired many Zambians. We have always felt proud that a Zambian in the name of Nawakwi had worked hard to feed the entire country with her own brand of sausages [Legana],” he said. “But our sister now appears to have abandoned her entrepreneurship talent and instead finding pleasure in the business of political lies seeking some favour.”

Katuka said hearts in the UPND leadership are bleeding to see their fellow political leader succumbing to the tricks of the PF who have now found her user-friendly and have since relegated her into a political tissue joining the ranks of Chilufya Tayali.

“We want to caution bana (Mrs) Hambulo that for all the troubles she is generating for herself through lies, what is very clear for now is that there will be no political favour coming her way because Zambians have already resolved to put the deceitful and irresponsible PF government on the shelves of history this year,” he said.

Katuka said the UPND leadership does not need to elaborate on the fact that the PF is no longer sellable.

“Take for instance, the recent Vubwi by-election in Eastern Province where we have caused stress and anxiety in the rank and file of the PF administration because of our genuine success. We want to make it very clear that as a party, we only provided food and logistics to our campaign teams,” he said. “Despite all the government machinery, the bribes and dirty political campaigns, the people of Vubwi fell in love with our campaign messages which gave them much hope.”

Katuka said the UPND has done equally well in other previous by-elections and were very happy about the narrow victory in the areas where PF had carried the day.

“The PF can ululate and toast wine for now but the day of reckoning is coming. It is in this vein that we urge bana Hambulo to open her eyes and see that she is creating unnecessary stress for herself doubling as an entrepreneur and political door mat for the PF regime,” he said.

Katuka said the UPND is fully aware that every defamatory statement by Nawakwi against Hichilema has the blessing of the PF.

He said the UPND is equally aware that Nawakwi’s statements are prepared at the PF secretariat as the FDD leader is just a political megaphone.

“How can bana Hambulo sink so low? We want to advise Nawakwi that she is riding on a dead horse. We don’t hate Nawakwi at all but her mouth has produced all defamatory statements in an organised political project meant to dent the image of president Hichilema. Lest we are misunderstood, we are not in any way worried about her schemes. The UPND has grown big in stature and rantings from the likes of Nawakwi can never move us,” Katuka said.

He said UPND was only worried about the path of self-destruction Nawakwi has taken.

Katuka recalled that Nawakwi was on record not long ago urging the electorates not to make a mistake of voting for the PF, “rightfully describing them as thieves bent on stealing public funds”.

“Where are her morals to return to her own vomit? Now we even have a government which can shamelessly procure expired drugs and low standard condoms for citizens! This is an act of genocide. We have not heard Nawakwi condemning this scandal, instead the FDD leader seems to have suddenly fallen deeply in love with a scandal ridden political regime. Nawakwi should know by now that the citizens of this country are fatigued by the scandals in the PF government,” said Katuka. “We want to remind our sister Nawakwi that as she tries to go full throttle in her new entrepreneurship involving political mudslinging of president Hichilema, she must remember that the Zambians have not forgotten her key role in the privatisation process which she is now condemning to try to rekindle the dwindled political fortunes of the PF.”