By Sikaile C Sikaile

NAWAKWI’S RUMBLING COMFIRMS THAT SHE WAS CORRUPT AND VERY DULL

In Zambia, we are really very backwards with the choice of propaganda. Edith Nawakwi a well known PF Surrogate sounded very stupid with her rumbling on hot FM. If that was the quality of senior Government officials we had at the time, then I am afraid we were in a mess just like we are now. Her rumblings confirm she was very corrupt and very dull at the same time.

In fact she just confirmed that she could not ask pertinent questions then, simply because her hands were soiled with corruption. No wonder whatever she touched turned into a scandal, ie Cartlington maize scandal.What is more ironic is this, when these same charlatans go to campaign in churches they accuse Hakainde Hichilema to be a Freemason. Emphasizing that Freemasonry is a source of his wealth and thus he hardly give out his money, but some of us have seen HH sponsoring thousands of students at the university of Zambia, building health and education facilities and some times even being blocked by PF to give donations. He has been doing a lot of community works especially those that sustains the agriculture sector. Yet daylight robberies after stealing our natural resources they go to drink beer and use it to have multiple girlfriends.

The moment they come out of the church they say HH earned his wealth from privatization. What type of foolishness is this? They have really taken advantage of illiterate in our nation. They know that majority of us hate reading. This is a regime that has collapsed our education system so that citizens remains uninformed and continue making poor decisions.

As Zambians, we don’t ask ourselves one question that will shut them up forever. From the little information we have about Satanism, they make their money from dark powers. The moment you hear a Freemason stole, then know he is not a Freemason after all. So to hear the PF through Nawakwi, accusing HH of being a beneficiary of privatization in one breath and Satanist in the other, know they are just taking advantage of our gullibility.

The real question is, as a minister of finance then madam Nawakwi, how much was Grandthornton paid for the contract to value our assets? Five million? Ten million? Or what? In that amount is real source of wealth. With a five million or even a ten million well invested one will never lack in fact even in this most useless economy of Edgar Lungu given fifty thousand kwacha I can run a viable business that can do wonders. HH stands out from the rest because of financial discipline. When others were paid ten million for services rendered, they invested their money in girlfriends, acquired them property and drunk the rest, or spent the rest on socialization.

How many herds of cattle can you buy from five million dollars? Quite a lot, eh. HH on several occasions has explained how he began his cattle ranching with six cows, of course under good management, if they are heifers six can cost you about K24,000.PF has hired a wrong witness this time in madam Nawakwi who I feel she envy HH so much.

On the program she just sounded to be a careless thief herself who did not know how to invest her stolen money. Oh! Wait a minute, she bought pigs and created a sausage processing factory. Lagana. It is simple for all of us Zambians to connect with HH source of wealth, education as he puts it unless you are viewing his success from your primitive aspect of lacking a vision in life.

It is through education that he formed financial company Grandthornton, because of education, he was given a contract, because of education, he thought about the power of entrepreneurship, because of education he managed his businesses with wisdom and intelligence, because of education he invested in one woman, because of education ( yet some of you have invested in ten women), he was paid enough money, because of education, he invested the money from the contract, because of education, he managed it properly. And the rest is history. Five million dollars is a lot of money to start up anything meaningful if you think right.

For the first time PF hired a wrong gun to propagate their same old and boring political story. HH and his companies are separate entities, education, hardwork and discipline paid him HH off. education, the best equaliser.

This is why today we have hopeless ministers and former graveyard diggers like Bownman Lusambo, asking us what is two million kwacha when he doesn’t know how to make it apart from stealing public resources.

It is on record today, how these people are abusing tax payers money having ten girlfriends each, honestly speaking how do you expect such retrogressive minds to be successful in life? Let this be a big lesson to us the youths in Zambia. HH and ECL upbringing are real life practical examples for one to choose the right path in life.

Sikaile Sikaile Good Governance and Human Rights Activist.