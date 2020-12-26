NCHIMUNYA & MILES SAMPA WEDDING PROGRAMME
26th December, 2020
Part 1
CHURCH SERVICE
VENUE: Woodlands Stadium
TIME: 9am
ENTRANCE: Invitation Card Holders & Accreditation Badge Holders ONLY (Total=300)
Part 2
RECEPTION
VENUE: Bonanza Golf Estate Hotel in Chongwe District
TIME: 3pm
ENTRANCE: Invitation Card Holders & Accreditation Badge Holders ONLY (Total=300)
* All other “Beautiful People of Lusaka, Beyond and in the Diapora”, are hereby Invited to attend our Wedding Virtual LIVE via:
A. SOCIAL MEDIA
1. BOBA TV Facebook Page
2. MWEBANTU MEDIA Facebook Page
B. RADIO STATIONS
1. Komboni Radio
2. Millenium Radio
C. TV STATIONS
1. Diamond TV (Zikomo🙏Trade Kings for Sponsoring)
2. ZNBC (Zikomo🙏Trade Kings for Sponsoring)
Together We Can
&
May God Bless Us All
MBS25.12.2020