NDABA SHUTS MATERO!

…successfully files in his application papers for adoption as MP for Matero constituency in grand style

Hundreds of Matero residents and party officials stormed the party Secretariat Thursday morning to show solidarity to Savious Ndaba as he made his way to apply for adoption under the United Party For National Development (UPND) ticket.

The residents who included the youths, women and men danced and sung pro-Ndaba songs while flashing UPND symbols and chanting ‘Zambia forward slogan’

Ndaba was franked by six(6) councilors from five different wards of Matero constituency

Speaking shortly after filling in his application papers, Ndaba said now was the time for Matero to move forward. He stressed that now was his time to lead the people of Matero constituency.

Ndaba adds that he understands the challenges facing the people of Matero constituency and that having stayed in Matero for a long time puts him ahead.

Meanwhile the district secretary, Mr A.J. Matongo and other senior district officials have since congratulated, Ndaba and wished him well.

Present at the filling in nomination were district, constituency and ward officials.

UPND MEDIA TEAM