NDC APOLOGIZE TO VEEP, ESTHER LUNGU

The family of incarcerated National Democratic Congress Leader, Chishimba Kambwili has clarified that First Lady Esther Lungu and Vice President, Inonge Wina did not intervene in the release of Chanda Kambwili.

Speaking on behalf of the Kambwili family and the Party, NDC National Chairperson Father, Richard Luonde has apologized for misleading the nation and any inconvenience the statement could have caused the Vice President and Mrs. Lungu.

He says the family lawyers and the Human Rights Commission are the ones who helped in the release.