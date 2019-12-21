NDC CONGRATULATES MR. CHRIS ZUMANI ZIMBA AS NEW PRESIDENTIAL ADVISOR, HAPPY WITH THE APPOINTMENT

The National Democratic Congress, NDC, is happy with the appointment of Mr. Chris Zumani Zimba as the new political advisor to the president.

Mr. Zumani Zimba worked in the same capacity in the NDC as the political advisor to president Chishimba Kambwili and performed his job diligently.

‘Chris is a very hard working and intelligent man and advised me well when he was in the NDC. I am very happy that president Lungu has appointed such a young vibrant man who knows both national and international politics well. I am very hopeful that he will do a good job and just pray that he will not be contaminated with the wrong way of doing politics by those that don’t mean well for the country,’ Dr. Chishimba Kambwili said.

Dr. Kambwili further said that the firing of Kaizer Zulu has been long overdue and is hopeful that now all investigative agencies will be able to do their work and investigate all the allegations made against him.

The NDC is also particularly happy with the appointment of young people in positions of influence and is hopeful that Mr. Zimba will bring both a professional and youthful way of handling issues as the majority of the Zambian population are youth.

Issued by Saboi Imboela

Spokesperson- NDC