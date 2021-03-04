For Immediate Release

Copperbelt Chingola 04:03:21

NDC COPPERBELT FLAGS OFF ITS CAMPAIGNS FOR UPND ALLIANCE

Speaking at a media briefing held at the United Party for National Development (UPND) held on the 2nd March 2021 in Kitwe, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party Copperbelt Boss George Sichula assured it’s membership that he shall immediately start visiting the Constituencies, Ward and District across to help out the brothers and sisters in NDC who are still in the dark, so that they too must know the truth about the UPND Alliance and it’s candidature of President Hakahinde Hichilema.

Sichula further echoed that the campaign strategy this time around is very simple, the Patriotic Front (PF) are going out there to dish out monies in the name of Presidential Initiative Funds, this only happens in Zambia were a seating President has acquired so much money than the government it self. Right now we don’t have medicines in hospitals, Zambians are leaving in poverty and PF is busy dishing out monies and as if it’s not enough some named Ministers can now even afford to by helicopters, God help us.

To the people of Zambia, what ever monies the PF is bringing to you now eat it because it’s your money, but remember it’s not the monies you need,as the UPND Alliance is forming government come August 12,2021 we shall not give you fish but teach you how to fish, so that we remove the poverty brought by the brutal regime the PF.

During the meeting Mr Sichula also appealed to other Provinces Lusaka, Northern, Eastern and Western to come out in the open and declare their interest in working with the UPND Alliance, as Zambia is a democratic and everyone has a right to support what they want, nobody can force anyone to do what doesn’t please their hearts.

If leaders are taking us at the other side we have a right to say Boss here, we’re you are taking us, we are not for the idea, you cannot take us to our vomit, said Sichula.

Listen my Comrades in NDC, that by-election in Roan Constituency had it not been for our Alliance partners the UPND, we couldn’t have won as NDC, (ushitasha mwana wandoshi), let’s stop overrating ourselves, let’s move in humility. Did the UPND say we are not going to accommodate any aspiring candidates?, no they didn’t say that, they are open, you can see that they are doing things from a good heart.

And therefore, I would like to speak to all the structures in the Copperbelt, those aspiring to stand as Councillors, Member of Parliament and Mayors feel free to make applications on the UPND Alliance.

Lastly to our leaders, I want to say what Moses said to Pharaoh that let my people go, please let those who would love to support the Alliance go freely and do that, do not victimise them, Sichula said.

Issued by: Kirby Kaoma Musonda NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS party Deputy Media Director

+260977566326