National Democratic Congress Copperbelt vice chairman Samuel Munthali has resigned from his position and party, saying his decision is personal.

He said his resignation is with immediate effect.

” I have resigned from the NDC. I have also resigned from my position as vice Copperbelt Chairman with immediate effect since last night July 5, 2020. So I am no longer a member of NDC,” Mr Munthali, the former Ndola mayor, said.

He said he will focus on his political career because he needs to be more involved and grow.