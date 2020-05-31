y JOHN SAKALA

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Copperbelt Youth Chairperson Bernard Mwila has resigned to join the ruling PF.

Copperbelt PF Chairperson Nathan Chanda welcomed him back in the ruling PF in Luanshya today.

In his letter posted on The Independent Observer Political WhatsApp group, Mr Mwila bed farewell to NDC.

Below is his full letter.

Colleagues, allow me to leave in peace…it was a pleasure serving with you.

I’m humbled to have had served under the leadership of Dr Kambwili.

It’s sad I have to quit now. Those who close by to the president should be gates of wisdom to allow inflow and not outflow.

I have left with a bitter heart but I’m happy I will be at peace.

So many schemes to bring down had hit a dead end.

For my own safety,i have left!

I love you all.

Goodbye colleagues.

