By Watch Reporter

The Displinary Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has recommendedfor the expulsions of its vice Josephs Akafumba, party secretary general Bridget Atanga and Roan Member ofParliament Joseph Chishala.

Others facing the knife are National Chairman Father Richard Luonde, Copperbelt Province Chairman George Sichula, Paul Sensele, Franklin Membe and Edward Mumbi.

“The party sat today in Luanshya has decided to expel the Vice President of the party Mr. Akafumba, SG Bridget Atanga, Professor Atanga, Roan Member of Parliament Joseph Chishala, Father Luonde, George Sichula, Paul Sensele, Franklin Membe and Edward Mumbi,” according to a statement shared by party spokesperson Saboi Imboela.

Former Western Province Chairman Luhila Shandola received the charge letter that gave 10 days to all the erring members to exculpate themselves.

“Therefore, the Committee is still waiting for the 10 days to elapse and if Mr. Luhila would not present himself to the party to answer charges then displinary measures will be commenced,”

And NDC Displinary Committee Chairperson Menyani Zulu said that the NDC is a party of rules and the Committee has, therefore, recommended for the expulsion of the leaders, adding that the partys Central Committee will be sitting at 16:00hours to make the final decision.

“As NDC, even when we are dealing with rebel members that have been working hard to destroy the party, we still have to follow procedure to the book. I know that our members countrywide want us to expel the rebel members immediately, but only Central Committee can do that and they are seating later today. But be rest assured that the Displinary Committee has recommended for their expulsion and we are just waiting to hear what Central Committee will say to our decision,’ Mr. Zulu said.