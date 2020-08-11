NDC DISSOLVES ITS NDOLA DISTRICT EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE DUE TO ALLEGED BUYING OF MEMBERS

By Tinkerbel Mwila

The Central Committee of the National Democratic Congress party has dissolved its Ndola District Executive Committee with immediate effect.

The NDC in Ndola has faced a lot of resignations from members who are joining the Patriotic Front.

NDC Deputy National Chairperson for Mobilization Fabian Mutale has confirmed the dissolution in Ndola saying the decision to dissolve the Committee is as a result of the buying of party members by the PF.

Mr. Mutale explains that the dissolution was done under the recommendation from the Copperbelt Provincial leadership.

He has accused the PF of being in panic mode ahead of the 2021 elections thereby buying NDC members in order to weaken the opposition party.

PHOENIX NEWS