NDC DISTANCES ITSELF FROM THE COMMENT OF ITS COPPERBELT PROVINCIAL CHAIRMAN

19/07/2020

The National Democratic Congress, NDC, would like to distance itself from the comment of its Copperbelt Provincial Chairman made in relation to Bill 10 and the death of two Members of Parliament, namely Honourable Munkonge and Hon. Rodgers Mwewa.

We have been trying to get hold of our Provincial Chairman and his phones are switched off.

The President, Dr. Chishimba Kambwili in fact called the Munkonges yesterday and they told him that there was no funeral gathering. He also called the widow to Hon. Mwewa who confirmed that there is a funeral gathering and the party is therefore, visiting the funeral house today.

‘I talked to Annie Sitali Mwewa yesterday, the widow to Hon. Mwewa and we are actually preparing to go to the funeral just now. The Munkonges said that there is no funeral gathering for him,’ president Kambwili said.

Dr. Kambwili said that the reckless and irresponsible statement from the party’s Copperbelt Chairman had no blessings from the party as life was more important than any Bill, including Bill 10.

‘The statement has no blessings from the party and we would like to distance ourselves from it,’ the NDC leader said.

The NDC would like to appeal to all its members to refrain from issuing statements that may likely put the name of the party and president into disrepute.

Office bearers, even when they issue statements in their individual capacities, should be mindful of their offices and be cognisant of the impact that such may have, especially in such trying times. The statement of the Copperbelt Chairman is being referred to him in his official party position and it is very regrettable that he made such an insensitive statement, albeit in an individual capacity.

The NDC moans with the departed colleagues, who were not only fellow politicians but friends at a personal level and individuals that worked hard in their communities to uplift the lives of the people.

We regret the inconvenience, grief and anguish that the statement may have caused and we reiterate the need to mourn our departed friends with love, respect and dignity regardless of political party affiliation.

Issued be Saboi Imboela

Spokesperson- NDC