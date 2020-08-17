

By Michael Kaluba

The National Democratic Congress party -NDC- has downplayed the significance of the recent two days presidential visit to the Copperbelt due to the failure by the head of state to physically visit areas of concern such as the mines to sort out the various challenges they are posing to Zambians.

NDC National Youth Chairman, Charles Kabwita is of the view that the visit should have focused on dealing with issues of the hundreds of miners, suppliers and contractors who have lost employment, businesses and are now roaming the streets due to challenges at Mopani and Chambishi metals among others.

Mr. Kabwita tells Phoenix News that the emergence of empowerment programs and donations exactly a year ahead of the 2021 general election is a mockery to the Zambian youths who remain without employment under an ailing economy.

President Edgar lungu over the weekend was in Ndola where he launched the K470 million national youth empowerment fund.

PHOENIX NEWS