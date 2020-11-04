NDC ENDORSE EDGAR LUNGU FOR LUSAKA MAYORAL POSITION

By George Sichula NDC Copperbelt Provincial chairman

I wish to propose President lungu for Lusaka mayor. We are fully aware that he is not eligible to stand under the current constitution. Our President still qualifies to stand on any other position except the Presidency. The NDC in the Copperbelt is prepared to support him especially following his good leadership. Our Republican Constitution is very clear when it comes to serving terms of a President. President Lungu got elected two times and was sworn in two terms, and that makes it two terms. We do not need a PF constitution expert to introduce lacunas that will lead to misinterpretation of the clauses.

We advice our able and learned constitutional court judges to be firm when it comes to such National matters. Learn from your friends in Malawi who stood their grounds to defend the sacred book. We are not in any way creating a constitutional crisis by disqualifying the current President from participating in the forthcoming tripartite elections.

Bola kupelana!