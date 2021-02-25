JUST IN: KAMBWILI EXPELLED AS NDC LEADER

By Rick Nchito

The Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expelled its President Chishimba Kambwili for rejecting to be in an alliance with the opposition UPND.

NDC Secretary General Bridget Atanga confirmed the development at a media briefing today.

Mrs Atanga also said Kambwili is no longer President of the party and the membership will go ahead and work with the UPND.

She added that Kambwili’s conduct lately has been questionable and claimed that he has told her that he cannot work with the UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema and would rather go back to the PF.

Kambwili is yet to comment on the matter.

Yesterday Mr. Kambwili protested the decision by other opposition political parties to form an alliance and call it the UPND Alliance.