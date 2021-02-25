NDC IS OUT OF THE ALLIANCE-SABOI IMBOIELA

After the announcement of HH as a presidential candidate for the Alliance a move that didn’t seat well with some NDC officials who wanted Chishimba Kambwili to lead the Alliance toward August 12 general Elections

NDC through its national spokesperson Saboi Imboila have consistently attacked the Alliance members who have remained in the Alliance, the attack has been target at HH and UPND.

NDC is now strategizing on how to attack the main opposition party UPND just like Tayali, Nawakwi, Sean Tembo and other PF paid parties are doing

Expect more attacks on UPND and HH from NDC going forward

More details coming

CIC PRESS TEAM