NDC IS OUT OF THE ALLIANCE-SABOI IMBOIELA
After the announcement of HH as a presidential candidate for the Alliance a move that didn’t seat well with some NDC officials who wanted Chishimba Kambwili to lead the Alliance toward August 12 general Elections
NDC through its national spokesperson Saboi Imboila have consistently attacked the Alliance members who have remained in the Alliance, the attack has been target at HH and UPND.
NDC is now strategizing on how to attack the main opposition party UPND just like Tayali, Nawakwi, Sean Tembo and other PF paid parties are doing
Expect more attacks on UPND and HH from NDC going forward
More details coming
CIC PRESS TEAM
The selfish opposition parties are those that want positions and leadership and when they are not chosen to lead they go back to the ruling party for their selfish reasons.