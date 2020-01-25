By Honourable Castrol Kafweta

NDC LEADER DR. CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI LEADS BY EXAMPLE WHILE THE PF GOVERNMENT FOLLOW SUIT.

I earnestly render many thanks to the NDC leader Dr. Chishimba Kambwili for his caring heart to visit the former Republican Vice President Dr. Guy Scotty. Dr. Kambwili didn’t only show maturity but also love and kindness to the Patriotic Front PF former Vice President.

Thank you Chishimba Kambwili for making the PF regime realize the existence of Dr. Guy Scotty and his health status. What you did Dr. Kambwili was an exhibition of leadership and love to Dr. Scotty.

The former Vice President, Dr. Scott has been unwell for sometime now but government has had no interest in him until some days ago when you yourself Dr. Kambwili visited him and brought the health condition of the former acting president to the attention of the public.

I can attest that I and many people in Zambia did not know that our former republican vice president was unwell until you brought it to the light. Had we had known he was unwell, we could have remembered him in our daily morning and evening prayers at personal level.

Nevertheless, I wish him a quick recovery as I pray to the mighty Lord our God to stretch his mighty hand on the health of Dr. Scotty.

To many of my comrades out there, let us not wait for someone to fall sick or die for us to visit them. Let us show love, compassion and kindness to one another. Political defection and divergent views should not turn us into enemies of each other.

LET LOVE LEAD

