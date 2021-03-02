NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) media director Emmanuel Malite yesterday announced that he will today report the party’s former president Chishimba Kambwili to the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) for possible money laundering.

Last month, it was reported that Kambwili had more than $160,000 stolen from his home leading to the arrest of his aides and employees.

His daughter Chanda and her friends had also been implicated in the theft.

The matter is now in court.

But at a media briefing in Lusaka yesterday, Malite said Kambwili had been using the same money he was illegally keeping in his house to terrorise opponents.

He said the purpose of reporting Kambwili to the DEC was to enable the enforcement agents establish the source of the money in question and that it was not proceeds of crime.

He said Kambwili has in the past been claiming that his business has been “squeezed” by the government and was poor because he was a member of the opposition.

If what Kambwili had been saying was true, then, Malite observed, the $200 000 Kambwili had been keeping in the house is the proceeds of crime.

“It is therefore proper that the agency carry out the investigation and rule out the possibility of Kambwili not using money reasonably suspected to be the proceeds of crime,” Malite noted.

Kambwili was removed from the NDC presidency on Thursday following differences over the UPND Alliance in the party.

It strongly remoured that Kambwili plans to rejoin the ruling Patriotic Front.

But Kambwili rubbished his removal from the presidency and in turn suspended Josephs Akafumba who has now assumed the party presidency along with party secretary general Bridget Attanga.

© Kalemba