NDC PRESIDENT DR CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI NOT GOING BACK TO PF

Sunday 05/01/2020

The National Democratic Congress, NDC, is concerned with the propaganda going round that its President Dr. Chishimba Kambwili is going back to the Patriotic Front, PF.

The party would like to urge the members that the president is committed to the party and remains president of NDC, with no intentions of rejoining the PF.

‘The whole story came as a shock to me as I have never even met Mr. Chikwanda since I left government. The only time I spoke to him was three months ago when he was hospitalised and I called to wish him a quick recovery,’ president Kambwili said.

‘The PF needs fundamental and radical change for it to be attractive or accepted again by the people. It’s not a matter of Chishimba Kambwili going back to PF that can make people like it. The people want food, jobs and other basic needs and the PF have failed to provide all those things. So my moving to PF cannot be a solution to the hunger and anger people have towards PF,’ president Kambwili said.

President Kambwili stated that currently there was the Chilubi by elections that the party was concentrating on and all the rumours were meant to distract the people and members from mobilising and campaigning adequately. ‘Besides, if I am going back to PF, why would we be serious mobilising the party like this? The police denied us a permit to hold our Chingola launch just about a week ago citing the festive period and that they do not have enough power. We have since reapplied for a permit for the Chingola launch. We wouldn’t be doing all this if we intended to go back to PF,’ he said.

President Kambwili also urged the NDC membership countrywide not to be swayed by such propaganda but to concentrate on mobilising the party. He appealed to the party membership and general public that he may not answer to all propaganda, as the idea of those creating the falsehoods is to destabilise the party, so they should ignore them and treat them with the contempt they deserve.

Issued by *Saboi Imboela*

Spokesperson- NDC