NDC PRESIDENT RIKKI JOSEPHS AKAFUMBA APPOINTED HOME AFFAIRS P.S
NDC President Rikki Josephs Akafumba has been appointed Home Affairs Permanent Secretary and is due to be sworn in on Monday 22nd November.
Mr Akafumba, a seasoned lawyer and experienced administrator brings to the table vast experience, expertise, discipline, hard work and strict observation of the rule of law.
As NDC we can guarantee Zambians that you will soon see significant administrative reforms in institutions such as the ACC, DEC, Immigration and ZP with Mr Akafumba in charge of administration at the Ministry of Home Affairs and Zambians will see the results as these institutions begin to function again and produce results on behalf of the people of Zambia.
We once again congratulate Mr Akafumba on this well deserved appointment.
NDC MEDIA 19.11.2021
Congratulations! This is the sanity we want in government. The right man for the right job. Pliz start with immigration. There is a big joke in issuing work permts. Illiterate foreigners flooding in as professionals Could you imagine someone given a work permit as a vetinery doctor leave a.lone not knowing how to write and and speak proper English, can’t differentiate between a dog and a pig. Jokers indeed.
Congratulations Mr Akafumba. This is one of the best appointments Bally has ever made and we know he will deliver beyond our expectations. Good man with good intentions.
@Chilyata, how can appointing president of another political party be one of the best appoints? Is this not diluting the opposition like the way the pf were doing?
Alliance Partners…Mutati? What’s your own?
Smart mature