NDC PRESIDENT RIKKI JOSEPHS AKAFUMBA APPOINTED HOME AFFAIRS P.S

NDC President Rikki Josephs Akafumba has been appointed Home Affairs Permanent Secretary and is due to be sworn in on Monday 22nd November.

Mr Akafumba, a seasoned lawyer and experienced administrator brings to the table vast experience, expertise, discipline, hard work and strict observation of the rule of law.

As NDC we can guarantee Zambians that you will soon see significant administrative reforms in institutions such as the ACC, DEC, Immigration and ZP with Mr Akafumba in charge of administration at the Ministry of Home Affairs and Zambians will see the results as these institutions begin to function again and produce results on behalf of the people of Zambia.

We once again congratulate Mr Akafumba on this well deserved appointment.

NDC MEDIA 19.11.2021