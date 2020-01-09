When we get the priveledge to govern the country, the NDC will cut Chinese immigration into Zambia by over 70%.

We will do this by ;

1: Strengthening immigration rules.

2: Any Chinese national purporting to be an investor will be required to make a deposit into a Zambian commercial bank of at least $1 Million before an investors permit is granted, for them to prove that they have the capacity to invest.

3: Investors will only be allowed to come with their immediate families, spouse and Children. And only a few managers to help them set up their operations. The general workforce should be made up of Zambians.

4: Only those engaged in setting up factories, property, plant, industrial equipment and quality construction will be considered investors.

Those seeking to open shops, casinos, grow vegetables or work as labourers will not qualify as investors and will not be allowed entry into Zambia.

5: They will have to pass strict security clearance and background checks.

6: Their visas and investor permits will have to be renewed yearly or every two years, on each occasion they will have to demonstrate to the ZDA and Immigration office the investment they are making in Zambia.

7: Those already in the country who do not meet the new investor criteria will not have their visas renewed and will be asked to leave the country when their visas expire.

8: We will employ hundreds of new immigrantion officers and we will enhance operations of the immigration department so that they can easily identify and apprehend those that are illegally in the country.

9: Visas will no longer be issued at the airport in Zambia upon arrival , they will have to obtain the visas at the Zambian embassy in China before they get on a plane coming to Zambia. Those that arrive at a Zambian port of entry without a visa will not be allowed entry into Zambia.

10: Those purporting to be expatriates will have to prove to Zambian immigration that they possess a skill that is lacking in Zambia or that is needed in Zambia. They will have to obtain an approval or recommendation letter from the appropriate Zambian professional body such as EIZ, LAZ, Chamber of Commerce, EAZ, BAZ, ZICA, NCC etc.

11: We will strictly enforce Zambian labour laws and safety rules in Chinese owned businesses.

12: We will impose strict restrictions on Chinese acquisition of land, they will be required to get into joint ventures with Zambians on any projects or developments they do. The land will be held in the name of the Zambian business partner.

13: We will impose immigration quotas on the number of Chinese who can enter Zambia in any particular year, once that limited number or quota is met, no further visas will be issued unless under special circumstances.

14: They will be prohibited from participating in Zambia’s forestry and precious minerals industry (timber, emeralds, gold and gems).

These are not extreme policies, these are similar policies that South Africa, Namibia and Botswana have employed to check Chinese immigration and to only ensure that they only allow the genuine investors in and keep the bad ones out. -NDC