For Immediate Release

NDC REPORTS DAVIES CHIKUMBI TO THE POLICE FOR THREATENING VIOLENCE

Friday April 2, 2021

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) party has reported one of Dr Chishimba Kambwili’s followers by the names of Davies Chikumbi using a mobile number 096241924.

Mr Chikumbi has been issuing threats to Akafumba lead NDC members, the current threats were issued in one of NDC Whatsapp groups on the 2nd April 2021.

We have an Inter party hearing coming on the 9th April 2021 were Bridget Atanga NDC Secretary General has sued former NDC interim President Chishimba Kambwili in the Ndola high court for masquerading as NDC President.

Kambwili’s cadres are planning to storm the court premises to cause confusion.

We would like to appeal to the Zambia Police through the Copperbelt Police Commissioner to arrest this issue, as it seems we are dealing with people who don’t want to have respect for the law. And as law abiding citizens, we call on the police to get in to action.

We would like also to take this opportunity to warn all those issuing threats that the law will catch up with you soon. As the police have promised to curb all law breakers and Davies Chikumbi should save as an example to all.

Issued by: NDC Media Department