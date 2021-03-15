For Immediate Release

NDC SENIOR OFFICIALS WELCOMED BY CHIEF MUKUNI OF THE TONGA PEOPLE

Livingstone 15:03:21

The National Democratic Congress party President Joseph’s Rikki Akafumba on Sunday morning was received by Chief Mukuni at his palace.

The President was accompanied by the Party Chairman Father Luonde, MCC and Chairman for National Planning and Development and party Spokeperson Franklin Membe, Provincial Chairman and former DC Mr Upuleni and District Chairman Mr Paul Sensele.

Mr. Akafumba explained to the Chief the importance of meeting the chief as the custodian of the culture of the people and to whom they look to for his wise leadership.

The Chief was delighted to meet the NDC team and expressed happiness to meet especially Father Luonde whom he has just been reading about.

President Akafumba took time to explain the Genesis of the party position on the issue of the alliance with the UPND and other parties. He told the Chief that for three years the party had been working with the opposition alliance beginning with the initial goal of dealing with matters of common interest such as addressing police brutality and the abuse of the POA against opposition parties.

That towards the end of 2019, it was decided that alliance parties begin to look into the possibility of entering into an Electoral Pact for purposes of having one flag carrier for the August 12 General Elections.

He said former President Kambwili is the one who even proposed that President Hakainde Hichilema takes the Presidency and him Akafumba suggesting that CK takes up the Vice President to stand on UPND ballot. CK had no problem with this arrangement. However this was to be the first and last CK would attend Alliance meetings.

All attempts made to bring him to the table failed. About 9 months ago CK told HH that he was to consult his members if the central committee to confirm the party’s position on the alliance. For 14 months he was not heard of. Two months ago he went on public media and announced that the pact was 99.9% concluded. Having wasted the time for all alliance partners he came up and stated that he cannot work with HH and told the senior members that if they wished they can go and continue with the alliance and to count him out of the deal. That in so saying CK expelled himself from the part which is merely following public opinion that opposition must form an alliance to remove the sinking boat of PF.

On the issue of the alliance name UPND Alliance, Counsel Akafumba said there was no time to register another name as a result of Kambwili’s delay to make up his mind. He explained that the alliance leadership was aware of the difficulty Hon. Mutati went through to register his party. He had to fight for 9 months to finally register. The alliance was also aware that ministry of Home Affairs could not register a new name where HH and Kambwili appeared. It was therefore unanimously agreed by the alliance in February that the name UPND be used as a flag carrier since it was already registered.

In response, Chief Mukuni expressed happiness with the step NDC had taken. He said the idea of listening to what people are saying on the ground is very important. He gave as an example how he counsels other Chiefs on the need not to depart from people’s wishes and since the Akafumba team has decided to follow the people’s wish, he was on their side.

Father Luonde expressed his happiness to be received by the royalty and also echoed the President’s words concerning the alliance. The delegation had a photo session with the Chief before going to Zambezi Radio for a phone in programme where the President and the Chairman took turns to explain the position of the party and answered questions from the public.

Issued by: Franklin Membe NDC Chairperson Incharge of National Planning and Development / Party Spokesperson

Mobile +260976901157