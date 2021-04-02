NDC SPOKESPERSON SABOI IMBOELA HITS BACK AT UPND

“Am not your match!”

Imwe ba UPND cadres, even on jokes, religious posts, etc, u want to bring your politics of insults and bitterness. Don’t make me come down to your level coz when I want to talk I will talk. This is Easter weekend please don’t push me to say what I don’t want to.

Your bitterness will be the end of u. These are just politics, sometimes just relax, mwapemako. Dont expect people to hate the people u hate and only love the people u love. What kind of nonsense is that???? And what kind of evil beings are u? Ba shetani imwe…. I will be with u after Easter coz it looks like u want me to have a circus with u…. I was baptised into Zambian politics with PF insults which are a thousand times worse than yours, so imwe tu shetani nothing u say moves me.

U want fights everyday and yet u don’t have the brains to sustain the fights. Just wait for Tuesday after holy weekend and I will remove the tuma inda out of your tuma thick heads. Tu shetani imwe…..”