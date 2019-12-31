For Immediate Release.

NDC To Contest Chilubi Poll!

Lusaka. 14.30 Hours. 31.12.2019.

The National Democratic Congress NDC will contest the forthcoming Chilubi constituency parliamentary by election scheduled for February 13, 2020.

The NDC has received overwhelming response from prospective candidates who want to stand on the party ticket.

We are confident as a party that we shall scoop the Chilubi seat looking at the massive support we enjoy in that part of the country.

So far, the NDC has shortlisted three final applications from persons interested in standing on our ticket.

We want to assure our members in Chilubi constituency and across the country, that the party will field a popular candidate in the poll and they will be no imposition whatsoever.

We urge our bonafide members in Chilubi to continue mobilizing the NDC as they await the announcement on the official candidate to stand on the NDC ticket.

Issued by: Saboi Imboela. Spokesperson NDC.