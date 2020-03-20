National Democratic Congress -NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili says the party will discipline Roan Member of Parliament Joseph Chishala for supporting the constitution amendment Bill number 10 of 2019.

But Mr. Chishala says he will never walk out of the house when the bill comes up again because the supposed ill clauses such as a coalition government and bringing back of deputy ministers have allegedly been removed.

And UPND’s Geoffrey Lungwangwa and Teddy Kasonso says members of Parliament should realise that they are required by law to amend the constitution.

The three law makers said this during a press briefing held in Lusaka led by patriotic front parliamentary chief whip Brian Mundubile, Deputy Chief whip Tutwa Ngulube with other patriotic front MP’s.