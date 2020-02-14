By: Prisca-Lumingu Banda

The National Democratic Congress says his party will petition the Chilubi parliamentary by election results which he says the PF is expected to be declared winner.

NDC President Chishimba Kambwili has also alleged that what happened in Chilubi is not an election but an act of corruption and bribery.

Mr. Kambwili says the PF should be taught a lesson through a petition so that the ruling party learns to understand that the elections should be free and fair.

He says the NDC and UPND have not lost the elections because the two parties were barred from campaigning.