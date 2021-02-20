THE opposition National Democratic Congress says it has noted with sadness the “rampant electoral malpractices” being perpetuated on the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s watch.

In a statement yesterday, NDC media director Emmanuel Malite urged the ECZ to act above board and not behave like a “PF electoral committee department”.

He said the ECZ cannot claim to be ignorant of the many donations that most PF aspiring candidates are making ahead of the August 12 general elections.

“ECZ, what is your role? The electoral malpractices being done [on] your watch and it seems you care less about it. When the opposition and well-meaning citizens accuse you (ECZ) of being a just “election committee” or maybe say extension department of the patriotic front (PF), you say we are being unreasonable,” he said. “Wake up and act, stop rendering yourselves useless. You can’t tell us that you have not seen the donations from the PF at every corner of the country.”

Malite noted that literally everywhere one goes or looks, there is a PF aspirant lining up people and dishing out money, foodstuffs and chitenge material.

“The Minister of Justice honourable Given Lubinda is on record warning his fellow leaders on how to conduct party mobilisations but it seems his counsel fell on deaf ears. Civil societies and international election observers must take keen interest in this electoral malpractice being done by the Patriotic Front,” he said.

Malite wondered where the money the ruling party cadres are flaunting has “suddenly” come from when the Treasury was “dry to the core”.

He said all those jostling for adoption in the PF seem to be competing in spending and gifting their would-be voters with cash and goodies in exchange for votes.

“It seems like PF have more money than the government treasury itself. Imagine the amounts of money being dished out… if it can be invested and put to good use and, or, repay the loans and help put back the economy on track!” Malite said. “What we are seeing is worrying, it can’t be business as usual. The ECZ clearly has gone to bed or let’s say they are part of the scam to rig the elections because what is happening amounts to nothing but rigging.”

He noted that in Kabwata, Clement Tembo has assumed the role of ‘Father Christmas’ while the routine of bribing the electorate is the same.

Malite said what is happening defeats the tenets of democracy as it disadvantages those that have no money and foodstuffs to bribe the electorate with.