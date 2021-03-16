By Nchimunya Ng’andu

The National Democratic Congress party (NDC) has vowed to maintain its ties with the UPND.

NDC interim president Joseph Akafumba says the UPND Alliance is unstoppable and is the only solution to most of Zambia’s current challenges.

And NDC interim vice president Edward Mumbi has described embattled NDC president Chishimba Kambwili as an immoral person not suitable of holding public office.

He charges that Dr. Kambwili is a betrayer who would have caused instability in the UPND Alliance had he been picked as running mate by UPND president Hakainde Hichilema.