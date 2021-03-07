By CLIVE KALUNGA

Internal division in the National Democratic Congress-NDC has thrown people of Roan Constituency in uncertainty over the future of the party.

The place which has staunch followers of the NDC has divided opinion over the leadership row between expelled party president Dr. Chishimba Kambwili and the Joseph Akafumba-led faction.

Some feel the confusion would have been avoided if the two camps put aside their overrated self-esteem because the existence of NDC is meant to serve the people.