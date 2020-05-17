NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS PARTY

NDC’S STRATEGY FOR DEBT MANAGEMENT AND ECONOMIC RECOVERY

The debt crisis that our country finds itself in is a very unfortunate circumstance that could have been avoided. However, it can still be managed by all means if proper fiscal, administrative and economic management systems are instituted.

Suffice to say, the debt situation has boiled down to a national disaster waiting to explode. The situation is no longer a partisan problem, but a national one which needs a national approach. As such, a non-partisan approach to finding lasting solutions is imperative.

To bring the situation to light, Zambia’s external and domestic debt stands at US$19.3billion, as of December 2019. With the depreciation of the kwacha, debt repayments have gone high. The debt can be tabulated as follows;

1. External-US$11.2 billion

2. Domestic debt was $ 6.2 billion ($1-zmk13.8 as of December)

3. Total domestic arrears were $1.89 billion ($1-zmk13.8 as of December)

This has been outlined by the Minister of Finance in the budget speech. The high rate of inflation is arising from the debt burden our country is experiencing and a lack of foreign reserves to arrest the depreciation of the kwacha. This means that there is no easing out the adverse effects of both domestic and international factors, such as climate change, the covid-19 virus and plumm. enting copper prices. There is need for government to clearly outline a debt repayment strategy so that the effects of debt repayment does not adversely affect economic growth

Our Public debt has risen from 20.5 percent of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in 2011 to over 78.1 percent of GDP in 2019, driven by accumulation of both external and domestic debt. Simply put, more than 78% of our productivity as a nation is going towards debt repayment and has stifled economic growth, depreciated the kwacha and increased import costs.

The debt we have accumulated will definitely outlive the Patriotic Front, e.g. the three Euro Bond debts are falling due in 2022, 2024 and followed by a third one which is phased in three payment; 2025, 2026 and 2027. The PF government has no clear road map or a bullet plan of how they will make our country debt sustainable. Finding a solution is critical as this will increase our discretionary expenditure which stands at 9.9%; as 50% goes towards salaries and emoluments, then a 40% goes towards debt repayment.

As the National Democratic Congress Party (NDC) we are taking into consideration that the debt crisis will go beyond 2021 when the PF Government is voted out of power and so will outlive the PF. In this edition, we present to the nation our 10-point plan of debt management strategy and how we will lift Zambia out of economic depression when we form government in 2021.

-ROOT OUT CORRUPTION. Analysis of the 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 Financial Intelligence (FIC) Report reveals that about US$1.8 billion of tax payers money was lost to tax evasion, theft, fraud and corruption. This is more than the first and second-Euro bond loans combined together. This shows that a zero tolerance to corruption can redeem our nation from a debt crisis. This is 60% of the three Euro bonds we got from the market. The IMF bailout that we are seeking is worth $1.3billion. Had we been serious as a nation to uproot tax evasion, theft, fraud and corruption, we would be in a better position. With the current lukewarm attitude towards curbing corruption, it is apparent that we are losing millions every year.

-REDUCING RECURRENT EXPENDITURE: The 20%, 15% and 10% reduction of the president’s salary, his cabinet and high earned civil servants, respectively, which has not been done up to now; is mediocre and will not have any impact on the debt crisis. There is need for a radical stance to cut expenses such as selling the Sukhoi super jet 100 presidential jet which is costing around $45million and cost of operations between $2600 per hour to $3100 per hour in average operating costs. Suspending the president’s and minsters’ trips will save taxpayers money in allowances and logistics. Civil servants’ foreign trips need to be reduced to the minimum. Zambia’s missions abroad need to be empowered to attend international meetings.

-RESCOPING AND SUSPENDING MANY CAPITAL PROJECTS WITH NO IMMEDIATE BENEFIT. There is need to suspend construction of two airports (namely Kenneth Kaunda International Airport which is at 87% completion and Copperbelt International Airport which is at 50% completion) as they are overhead costs and have no immediate benefits to outweigh the need to rescue the nation out of a debt crisis. In the 2020 budget, the two airports have consumed a total of ZMW 1.8 billion kwacha, approximately $130 million which is 17% of the $750million Eurobond. Contraction of further loans from CHINA EXIM BANK on the two international airports can be further delayed. These and many other projects with no immediate benefit to surpass the need of debt sustainability can be rescoped and/or suspended.

-POSTPONE THE LAUNCH OF THE ZAMBIA AIRWAYS. It has been established that the initial investment of US$30million is needed. According to share holding ratios, it will be distributed as 55% for Industrial Development Cooperation (IDC) and 45% Ethiopian airlines. This means Zambia, through IDC, will contribute US$16.5million. IDC has no potential to shoulder the risk associated with this investment especially that possible financing options are through the treasury, pension, sovereign guarantees and government bonds. It is failure, which we foresee, that can further plunge the country into debt. As NDC we will postpone its launch, lease out the name only and get royalties. There is no better time than now when there is reduction of flight demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

-REDUCING REVENUE DEFICIT AND FOCUSING ON REPAYING DOMESTIC DEBT Government should begin using Zambia National Service (ZNS) to do the supply of goods and services to all government ministries and departments, e.g. making school desks and furniture, steel fabrication, farm and supply foods such as meats, dairy products, grains and vegetables, as well as supply uniforms and boots in all defense wings, law enforcement agencies, all government spending agencies and parastatal companies. This will create jobs via ZNS recruitment and reduce cost of operations on all spending agencies as they focus on reducing the overall domestic debt. This will also help in reducing the demand for foreign currency for imports and arrest the fall of the kwacha and cut down on corruption and price exaggeration during procurement.

MIGRATE TO E-VOUCHER SYSTEM 100% FROM THE DIRECT INPUT SUPPLY (DIS) PROGRAM According to the analysis done by the Consumers Unit Trust Society (CUTS) and IAPRI, it is 15% cheaper to deliver inputs through the e-voucher system than the DIS. The analysis shows that government spends K1,748 on one farmer through the e-voucher system and K2,057 on one farmer through the Direct Input Supply. Migration to the e-voucher system for the 1 million targeted farmers will save Government K309 million (about $30million) every year. As NDC government, we will save money from storage, distribution and procurement. This saving is huge and can be directed towards coupons (the yearly interest repayments) on the $750million Eurobond which is at $40million/annum. A deliberate policy has to be devised to capacitate nitrogen chemicals of Zambia to supply all the 1 million registered farmers through FISP with Agro-inputs.

DEBT PAYMENT USING AGRICULTURE EXPORTS EARNINGS. Zambia’s neighboring countries have an excess demand of 1.3million metric tons of maize grain. Pursuing bumper harvests of 1.3million metric tons of surplus maize grain above total domestic consumption and converting it to maize meal will improve balance of payment, appreciation of the kwacha, and payment of debt in excess of US$600,000,000 worth of agriculture export earnings yearly, more especially through government-to-government arrangements. This is more so because there will also be export of other maize derived products such as maize meal, maize bran, sample, animal feed, etc. when government prioritizes export of finished products from maize. Having a robust diversified agriculture system would be a boost to our economy and repayment other debt obligations apart from the three Euro-bonds.

OPERATIONALIZE THE SINKING FUND Undertaking the above strategies, and other radical cost saving measures, we will be able to operationalize the sinking fund. Our analysis shows that government needs to be saving $606million yearly for three years (2020-2022), the following two years, (2023-2024) $356million and a three, (2025-2027) $156million to be up to speed with all the three Eurobonds in terms of principal payments. If PF government does not operationalize the sinking fund by 2021, when we form government, we will pursue the IMF-program as lender of last resort and operationalize the sinking fund simultaneously.

PURSUE AN IMF BAILOUT PACKAGE

At present, Zambia is entitled to a maximum bailout support from the IMF of about US$1.3million of very low or near zero interest financing loan. With this, we are able to pay back $750 million Euro bond loan and half of the US$ 1 billion second Euro bond which fall due in 2022 and 2024 respectively. Pursuing this facility will improve Zambia’s credit rating, appreciate the currency and improve the living standards of the people. However, we implore the PF-government to seek an IMF bailout early so as to redeem the $750 million Eurobond before it matures, this is because redeeming it before it matures will mean paying $500million and cutting out the annual $40million payment in interests as well as saving a total of $250 million.

SALE A PART OF NON-PERFORMING GOVERNMENT ASSETS

Lastly, we will consider selling government assets that do not boarder on national security and strategic national interest. We will do this by selling only up to 50% or less shares so as to still retain dividends and some form of control. This will be done for only state-owned enterprises.

CONCLUSION

Redeeming the Eurobonds through raising taxes should NOT BE AN OPTION as this will further stifle economic growth and increase poverty levels. Further, borrowing such as refinancing (re-negotiation terms of payment) and rolling over (finding new buyers for the Eurobonds) and any other loan facility which is not via the IMF program should not be an option as it will slow and further extend Zambia’s economic recovery period. Serious political will to undertake the above will salvage our country from economic downturn due to unsustainable debt.