Ndola; 11th April, 2020

Ndola City Council yesterday disrupted a gathering of dozens who were congregating in rather ‘odd worship’ at Dola Hill.

The gathering which mostly comprised of young girls and women was led by 49 year old Francis Bwalya.

The mountain gathering worshippers were intercepted from their unconventional worship by both health inspectors and Zambia Police as they were contravening SI 21 and 22 of holding a huge gathering without permission and further risking their lives by not obeying social distancing as they bowed down in their ‘mountainous prayers.’

After noticing police presence many scampered away into the tall grass but police managed to apprehend Mr. Bwalya and 16 congregants and will be charged accordingly.

Meanwhile, the Ndola City Council has continued to monitor the city and see to it that the Presidential Directive to bar owners not to conduct business is observed.

On Thursday and Friday the Local Authority shut down 17 premises and picked up bar patrons and owners.

Those picked will be charged accordingly while the bar owners will have have their liquor licenses reviewed.

Note that His Excellency President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu on Thursday 9th April extended Presidential Directives to have bars, night clubs, gyms and casinos closed for a further two weeks as a preventative measure against the novel Corona Virus.

President Lungu also directed that Restaurant Owners should operate on a take away basis.

The President has called for the utmost adherence of health guidelines which call for individuals to maintain social physical distance and a practice of staying at home.

Meanwhile, the Ndola City Council has observed that public transport operators are not adhering to dictates of social distancing, hand washing or sanitizing and commuters are disregarding health advise of wearing a mask in public.

It is in this regard that the Local Authority and Police would like to make an appeal to transporters to adhere to social distancing and also supply boarders with hand sanitizer.

The Local Authority and police will this week be inspecting random buses and any transporter found violating directives will be charged and have their vehicle impounded.

Issued by

Ms. Tilyenji Mwanza

Public Relations Manager

Ndola City Council

#AloneTogether

#StayAtHome

#CityofNdola