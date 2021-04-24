THE desperation of the PF is alarming; that we can’t even attend a funeral because they will send the police to arrest us, UPND Ndola Central aspiring candidate Frank Tayali has said.

Police in Ndola surrounded and attacked the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) mourners past midnight on Tuesday leaving two people injured.

The opposition members were attending a funeral of Ndola district UPND security member.

He said police officers fired guns and shot one of the members in the leg before teargassing everyone at the house of mourning.

Tayali said the two victims were admitted to Ndola Teaching Hospital; one with a bullet would while the other was affected by the teargas.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Elias Chushi said he had no comment as he was still studying the report of what could have had happened.

Tayali said the police had no right whatsoever to disturb mourners among whom were people who did not belong to the opposition UPND.

He has demanded for an official report from police as to why officers had continued to carry live ammunition when dealing with innocent members of the public.

Tayali wondered why the police were not protecting the UPND members.

He said police officers, according to their own assertions, thought that the members were having an unlawful gathering.

“We have had enough as the UPND and the continued harassment of citizens. Government must protect citizens regardless of their political affiliations not what we are seeing. Selective application of justice should completely be discouraged and come to an end,” said Tayali.