For Immediate Release

NDOLA HIGH COURT GRANTS LEAVE TO THE AKAFUMBA LEAD GROUP TO COMMENCE CONTEMPT OF COURT PROCEEDINGS

Friday 16th April 2021

The Ndola high court this afternoon has granted leave to the Akafumba lead group to commence contempt of court proceedings against Chishimba Kambwili, Saboi Imboela, Dr Mbulo and Ackson Kaonga to show cause why they should not be sent to prison for disobeying an order of injunction granted by the court.

If the above mentioned continue to hold themselves and organise activities of the NDC contrary to the order of injunction will attract further punishment, further more any member or agents of Kambwili organising meetings in the name of NDC shall attract punitive punishment.

Issued by: NDC Media Department