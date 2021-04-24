For Immediate Release

NDOLA HIGH COURT HAS RE-AFFIRMED THE INJUNCTION AGAINST KAMBWILI THAT HE SHOULD NOT MASQUERADE AS NDC PRESIDENT

Copperbelt 24th April 2021

The injunction granted to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Secretary General Bridget Atanga against Kambwili is fully inforce, meaning that Kambwili should stop masquerading as NDC President and should not think his above the law by disrespecting very clear court orders.

Yesterday the 23:04:21 the Court further ruled and advised Kambwili’s Lawyers that the Contempt Proceedings against Kambwili the contemuna and his Servants will go ahead as ruled by the Court and that the matter is coming up in June 2021.

The above ruling should be an eye opener to all those who might think Kambwili will field any candidates on NDC ticket this coming August 12 general elections.

Issued by: *NDC Media Department*