NDOLA JERABOS ‘GIVEN’ FOUR SLUG DUMP SITES

By ROGAN LABIKA

A group of youths, popularly known as Jerabos in Ndola on the Copperbelt has held a solidarity match to thank Government for allocating them four copper rich slug dump sites also known as black mountains in Bwana Mkubwa area.

The youths say the decision to allocate them the dump sites belonging to First Quantum Minerals (FQM) will empower hundreds of them who are jobless.

But, Mines Permanent Secretary, Barnaby Mulenga says he is not aware of the purported handover and has since promised to give a detailed statement over the matter after getting a full report from technocrats in the Ministry