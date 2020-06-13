By Watch Reporter

Magistrate Kelvin Mwiilu resigns, announces intentions to contest as Mufulira MP.

Ndola magistrate Kelvin Mwiilu has resigned from the civil service and announced his intentions to stand as Mufulira constituency Member of Parliament in the 2021 general elections.

Mwiilu a lawyer by profession announced his intention to jostle for the Mufulira Central seat in an exclusive interview with Mafken FM radio on Friday.

In 2016, Mwiilu attempted to contest as Mufulira Mayor but was not adopted by the governing PF.