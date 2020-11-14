NDOLA MAID EXPLAINS WHY SHE ABDUCTED HER BOSS’ CHILDREN

“I was not paid for 5 months”, she told police

A Ndola maid who abducted her employer’s three children has been arrested from Kapiri Mposhi.

The youngest children, who are two-month-old twins, were found dumped at an orphanage along Kabwe road while the 8 year old girl has been found at Kapirimposhi Police station.

When interrogated, the maid said she abducted the children in order to punish her boss who has been refusing to pay her salary/wage for the past 5 months, the allegation which the owner of the children confirmed to be true.

“Am supposed to be paying her K450 per month but I have been failing to do so because my salary is just K2,846.00 after loan deduction. I cant manage to pay a maid and rent a house” the owner of the missing but found children told police in Kapirimposhi this afternoon.

The main (in the picture) has since been arrested and is currently police cells until next week when she will be taken to court.