NDOLA MAN EXPLAINS WHY HE DIVORCED HIS WIFE TO MARRY HIS MAID

A 40 year old man in Ndola on Friday told court he divorced his wife in favour of their maid because their maid handles him well in everything than his wife. “My maid is good at everything, I mean in everything what a good wife can do to a husband. I love my maid more than I love my wife because she handles me well in everything”, Albert Tembo told the court.