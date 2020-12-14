NDOLA MAN: “MY WIFE SPENDS TOO MUCH TIME ON FACEBOOK. I WANT A DIVORCE.”

FACEBOOK obsession by a married woman has attracted one dislike from her husband after being together for 10 years.

Matandwa Silavya, 25, was sued for divorce by her husband, Simon Sakula, 33, of Lubuto West Township on grounds that she spends more time browsing Facebook at the expense of performing her house duties.

The case came before Kabushi Local Court Senior Magistrate Agness Mulenga, who granted the couple divorce. Sakula explained that he married Silavya in 2010 after he paid K55 as dowry. They have two children together.

Sakula said his wife does not respect him and that she fails to cook because she spends more time on Facebook.

“She loves Facebook too much and fails to manage the house. Even when she is cooking, she concentrates on Facebook,” Sakula said.

He told the court that they have had numerous family meetings to resolve the matter but she has not changed.

(SOURCE: ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL)