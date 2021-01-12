NDOLA MAN TO SPEND ONE YEAR IN JAIL FOR INSULTING PRESIDENT LUNGU

A 35-year-old man of Ndola has been has been slapped with a one-year jail sentence jailed by the Magistrate’s Court for insulting President Edgar Lungu.

Edward Zyambo was charged with defamation of President Lungu but he denied the offence.

On October 20, 2020 in Ndola with intent to bring the President into hatred, ridicule or contempt, Zyambo uttered insulted the Head of State.

When the matter came up for judgement, Ndola Principal Magistrate Obbister Musukwa convicted Zyambo of committing the offence after the State proved its case against him.

“While it is true that men in public offices should be thin skinned with respect to the comment made in the discharge of their official functions, their reputation and their honour, especially the President, which brings them into hatred, ridicule and contempt, offends the law. From the circumstances of this case, I am satisfied that the accused person had the intent to bring the president into hatred ridicule and contempt by action,” Magistrate Musukwa said.

In mitigation, Zyambo pleaded for leniency on ground that he was a youth and promised to be an advocate of good behaviour if freed.

In delivering his verdict, Magistrate Musukwa said Zyambo deserved to go to jail and imposed a one year imprisonment with hard labour.